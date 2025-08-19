Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are now set to miss out on Brazilian winger Savinho, as he is ‘set to stay’ at Manchester City this summer.

Spurs have been active this month to bring in attacking players as they aim to improve massively in the Premier League and they are also back in the Champions League.

Mohammed Kudus came from West Ham United on a big-money deal and even though they were ready to pay Morgan Gibbs-White’s release clause, Nottingham Forest stopped the deal from happening.

Daniel Levy, though, did not back down, and Spurs have made huge progress towards Eberechi Eze, with an agreement in principle in place for the Crystal Palace man.

One more Premier League star they have been looking to sign is Manchester City’s 21-year-old winger Savinho.

The Cityzens rejected two bids for the Brazilian from Spurs, but it has been felt there was potentially a deal to be done.

And it was suggested that the Brazilian winger’s agents would be coming to London this week as they aim to unlock the deal.

Season Position 2024–25 3rd 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st 2020–21 1st Manchester City’s last five league finishes

However, things have not gone according to plan for Spurs, as Savinho is now ‘set to stay’ at the Etihad, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who has been linked with the Cityzens, has not asked to leave the La Liga giants, and that deal may well not happen now.

And now Pep Guardiola now appears to want to keep hold of Savinho, who joined the English giants last summer from Troyes.

Whether that is the last word on the matter remains to be seen, as Spurs have shown they are hugely keen on Savinho.

Tottenham could still try to tempt Manchester City with a fresh offer, but as things stand it appears Savinho will still be in sky blue this season.