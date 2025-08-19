Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘have reached an agreement’ in principle now with Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Spurs started their new season with a 3-0 win against newly promoted Burnley at the weekend, putting in an impressive display under new boss Thomas Frank.

With less than two weeks to go in the summer transfer window, the north Londoners are pushing to bring in crucial players for the first team.

Crystal Palace superstar Eze, who had a goal disallowed at the weekend against Chelsea, has been their top target to replace the injured James Maddison.

Spurs have been actively looking to convince the Eagles to agree on a deal in recent weeks for the 27-year-old attacking midfielder.

At the weekend, talks even hit choppy waters for Eze, as he played 84 minutes against the Blues on Sunday.

On Monday, though, it was suggested that Spurs supremo Daniel Levy will be ‘direct contact’ with Palace chairman Steve Parish to close a deal for the England international.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

And now the north Londoners have made a big stride towards the Palace maverick, as an agreement in principle is now present between Spurs and the Eagles for Eze.

The Crystal Palace superstar has been pushing to make a move to Tottenham since last week, with personal terms already settled.

Eze has shown his quality at Selhurst Park time and again since he joined Palace five years back from QPR.

And after 169 Palace appearances, he could be heading out to Spurs, who will be playing the Champions League this year.

It was suggested that Tottenham would offer a £60m package for the England attacking midfielder, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to secure him before they play Manchester City on Sunday.

Crystal Palace are keen on Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss, who could serve as their replacement for Eze.

El Khannouss has told Leicester he wants the move.