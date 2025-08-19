Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United have ‘made an improved offer’ to land Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The Hammers are looking to move out Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, with Fenerbahce his most likely destination as things stand.

That would make extra room on the wage bill and West Ham have already identified a key midfield target that they want in the shape of Southampton’s Fernandes.

West Ham have already tried to sign the Portuguese, but their offer did not please Saints, who are clear they will not let the midfielder go for under what they feel his value is.

Southampton have held the view that the midfielder is worth £50m as they see big development left in his tank.

Now, the Hammers have ‘made an improved offer’ for Fernandes as they continue their efforts to take him to the London Stadium.

It is unclear what level of bid West Ham have now put on the table, but they will wait for Southampton’s response to their latest proposal.

Manager Time at Club Will Still May 2025 – present Ivan Juric December 2024 – April 2025 Russell Martin June 2023 – December 2024 Nathan Jones November 2022 – February 2023 Ralph Hasenhuttl December 2018 – November 2022 Last five permanent Southampton managers

The Hammers could be looking at a busy end to the window in terms of arrivals and departures.

Striker Niclas Fullkrug, who flopped last season, has emerged as a potential option for Serie A giants Napoli.

The Hammers paid big money to sign Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but are prepared to let him move on now.

It has been suggested they would even look at agreeing to a loan, which would get the German’s salary off the books.

Fernandes featured in both Southampton’s two Championship games this season, while he also played in the EFL Cup tie against Northampton Town.

The Portuguese, whose contract with Saints runs until the summer of 2029, scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over the League One side.