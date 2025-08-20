Carl Recine/Getty Images

Arsenal ‘are close to agreeing’ a fee with Crystal Palace to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of Eberechi Eze, according to journalist John Percy.

Spurs have been holding talks with Palace to get a deal over the line for Eze and only recently it had been suggested they had agreed a deal in principle to sign him.

Eze has been keen to make the move to north London, but the north London club he ends up at may well now not be Tottenham, in what would be a bitter blow for Thomas Frank’s side.

Arsenal are ‘close to agreeing a fee’ to sign Eze from Palace and the total package would be worth over £60m.

It is suggested that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is spearheading the talks as the club close in on hijacking a swoop Spurs felt they were well advanced with.

Arsenal have recently suffered a blow with an injury to Kai Havertz and Eze represents an option to come in and fill that hole.

Now the Gunners will look to get the deal over the line quickly, leaving Tottenham, who have taken their time with transfer talks, in the dust.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 5th 2020–21 8th Arsenal's last five league finishes

Only at the weekend it emerged that Tottenham’s talks with Crystal Palace for Eze had become difficult, but it did look as if they had got over that hurdle.

Tottenham have been blindsided by Arsenal’s forceful entry into the race and Crystal Palace will also be keen for a deal to happen quickly.

Palace want to sign Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss to come in and replace Eze.

However, talks with the Foxes have slowed as Crystal Palace would like the Eze deal done and dusted before they proceed.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham have any more tricks up their sleeve in the race or whether Eze is now certain to be playing his football at the Emirates this season.

Spurs would likely need to turn to an alternative target, especially as Manchester City do not now want to sell Savinho.