Celtic youngster and Dundee United target Colby Donovan is set to make a decision on his future in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to the Daily Record.

The transfer window is approaching its final weeks, but ins and outs are still expected at Celtic Park as Brendan Rodgers looks to create a strong squad which will be able to perform well domestically and in Europe.

Austrian side Rapid Vienna want to sign Celtic winger Marco Tilio, who they believe will be able to further strengthen their squad.

They might see another departure from their youth structure with Donovan being chased by several Scottish outfits this summer.

Leading the race among them are Dundee United and they have already held talks with the Bhoys regarding a potential transfer.

Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone have also shown interest in Donovan, with Championship club Ayr United among his suitors as well.

Now the decision lies with Donovan, and the 18-year-old is expected to decide on his future in the coming 24 to 48 hours..

Starlet On loan at Josh Clarke Partick Thistle Ben McPerson Partick Thistle Mitchell Robertson Inverness CT Kyle Ure Ayr United Jude Bonnar Ayr United Current Celtic B team starlets on loan

Donovan is a product of the Celtic academy system and last season featured regularly for the Bhoys youth sides in the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League.

He has yet to make a senior appearance for the Celtic team and with Alistair Johnston and Anthony Ralston present in the first team, he is unlikely to get many opportunities in the ongoing season.

Celtic have seen several outgoings this summer with Nicolas Kuhn, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Luis Palma among them.

Rodgers’ side are still working to complete the deal for Royal Antwerp’s Michel-Ange Balikwisha but internal issues related to the player’s situation are stopping them from finalising a move.