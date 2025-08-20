Henry Browne/Getty Images

People inside Ajax were left surprised at talk they have been trying to sign West Ham United star Edson Alvarez and feel that they were ‘being used to urge’ other suitors to hurry up.

The Mexican international featured regularly for West Ham last season, but Graham Potter has different plans for Alvarez this season.

He was an unused substitute during the Hammers’ defeat against Sunderland and they are open to letting him go this summer.

Alvarez also wants regular football this season, keeping the 2026 World Cup in mind and it has been suggested that his former club Ajax are interested.

It was suggested Ajax could sign him on loan for the season.

However, Alvarez looks more likely to head to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

The Turkish giants have agreed a deal with West Ham which, if it goes through, will see Alvarez joining them on loan, with Fenerbahce having an option to make his move permanent.

However, amid that development, the Ajax hierarchy have been left surprised at talk they were moving for Alvarez, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Club Fenerbahce Ajax FC Porto Inter Milan Borussia Dortmund Linked with Edson Alvarez

Ajax internally discussed Alvarez after he was offered to them, but it never progressed more than that despite their manager John Heitinga’s interest in the West Ham star.

Alvarez’s agent Nathan van Kooperen, offered him to Ajax, but his Premier League salary quickly ruled out a swoop.

Ajax now feel that their name was ‘being used to urge’ other possible suitors to hurry up.

Fenerbahce and West Ham have agreed a deal but Mourinho’s side are yet to convince Alvarez over a move.

The Istanbul outfit are ready to fly him to Turkey as soon as they receive the nod from the Mexican.

It has been suggested that there are clubs in the form of Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto and Inter Milan that have also lined up for his signature.