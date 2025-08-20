Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Serie A giants Napoli have decided that RB Leipzig’s Eljif Elmas, who is on West Ham United’s radar, is ‘the chosen one’ for them this summer.

The Hammers got convincingly dislodged by newly promoted Sunderland in their opening game of the Premier League season, which has set alarm bells ringing amongst some fans.

A lack of fresh faces at the London Stadium has been an issue, as El Hadji Malick Diouf, Callum Wilson and Mads Hermansen have been the incomings so far.

The club hierarchy, though, are looking to deliver Graham Potter some impactful signings, especially a replacement for Mohammed Kudus, who headed to Tottenham Hotspur.

RB Leipzig’s Elmas is a player they are keen on, and the Hammers even lodged an ‘important enquiry’ for the North Macedonian.

However, they have been facing big competition from the 25-year-old’s previous club Napoli, who are the biggest threat for West Ham in the chase for Elmas.

The Italian champions are now getting serious, as they have now decided that Elmas is ‘the chosen one’ for them in the window now, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia.

Club Years Rabotnicki 2015-2017 Fenerbahce 2017-2019 Napoli 2019-2024 RB Leipzig 2024- Torino (loan) 2025 Eljif Elmas’ career history

He was at Napoli for five years, as he joined them as a highly rated 18-year-old, and in the winter of 2024, he left them for Die Roten Bullen.

The Serie A giants have made a loan offer worth €1.5m with an option to buy, but that is expected to be rejected.

The Bundesliga side are not willing to entertain a loan offer, as it was suggested on Wednesday that they only prefer to sell him this summer.

Elmas can play multiple attacking positions and his creativity could benefit Potter’s side to find the net.

West Ham are focusing on landing a midfielder, with a new bid in for Mateus Fernandes, but they may need to also work on the Elmas deal if they do want him, given Napoli’s desire.