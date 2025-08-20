Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray are ‘preparing to make an official offer’ for out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali midfield star has been at Spurs for three years, but this summer, he could be heading out of the club, with Thomas Frank shaking things up.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with several sides over the course of the summer.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce looked closely at taking Bissouma to Turkey, but they eventually decided not to make an offer for him.

However, recently, he has been linked with two Premier League clubs in the shape of West Ham and Everton.

The Malian prefers to stay in England if he does depart Tottenham, but that is not putting off clubs abroad from trying to tempt him.

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via Fanatik), Turkish champions Galatasaray are now ‘preparing to make an official offer’ for Bissouma.

Player Davinson Sanchez Gabriel Sara Mauro Icardi Leroy Sane Nicolo Zaniolo Victor Osimhen Lucas Torreira Mario Lemina Notable players at Galatasaray

The Cimbom have made the high-profile signings of Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane this summer, and they want the Spurs man to add to their midfield quality.

Moving to Galatasaray would hand Bissouma the chance to play in the Champions League this season, which he would not get at either Everton or West Ham.

While Galatasaray may well be able to strike a deal with Spurs for Bissouma, the issue could come in selling the move to the midfielder.

He is closing in on being able to take British citizenship and moving to Galatasaray could scupper that.

The Turkish side though are packed full of top talents and that could prove to be too much for Bissouma to resist if he has the opportunity.

Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara is drawing interest and Bissouma could be seen as a replacement.