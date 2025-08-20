George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have moved to the brink of signing Noah Okafor from AC Milan as he has passed his medical and a club statement is expected.

The Whites have been keen to land another winger and did want to sign Igor Paixao from Feyenoord, but lost out to Marseille for the Brazilian.

In recent days it has become clear that Leeds wanted to sign Okafor, a player AC Milan were reluctant to let go.

Leeds though offered a figure that the Rossoneri deemed acceptable and Okafor having agreed terms, the move has been progressing at pace.

Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Okafor has now passed his medical with Leeds.

Now the Elland Road side have also signed the documents needed with AC Milan and there will be a ‘club statement to follow on Thursday’.

Okafor struggled to make a big impression at AC Milan after joining from Red Bull Salzburg and was loaned out to fellow Italian side Napoli for the second half of last season.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Napoli had an option to sign him permanently, but did not take it up after he barely featured under Antonio Conte.

Playing on a regular basis will be important for the Switzerland international winger in a World Cup year and he will look to do that at Leeds.

Okafor performed strongly for AC Milan over the course of pre-season and as such the Italian giants would have been happy enough to keep him.

Daniel Farke will hope that Okafor can hit the ground running in the Premier League as Leeds seek to get points on the board early doors.

Leeds are still on the hunt for another striker, despite signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Farke knowing the importance of being able to score goals in the Premier League as the Whites seek to survive.