Michel-Ange Balikwisha’s situation with regards to a move to Celtic is ‘complicated’ as ‘internal issues’ which relate to the player are still stopping the switch going through.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have begun the new season with two back-to-back wins in the Scottish Premiership and at the weekend they managed to beat Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup to progress to the next round.

Celtic have seen arrivals in the forward department, but Rodgers still wants to add more keeping in mind that they need to beef up the positions to deal with extra games in Europe.

Bhoys winger Marco Tillo is being linked with a move out from Celtic Park with Austrian outfit Rapid Vienna keen on him.

The Celtic boss is an admirer of Antwerp star Balikwisha, who has been on their transfer wish list for a long time.

Celtic have reached an agreement in principle with the Belgian side and a medical also had been scheduled to complete the move, but the deal has still not been closed.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the situation is ‘complicated’.

Player Age Shin Yamada 25 Benjamin Nygren 23 Hayato Inamura 23 Kieran Tierney 28 Ross Doohan 27 Celtic’s summer signings

It is suggested that ‘internal issues’ related to the player’s situation are what is stopping the move to Celtic going through.

It is still not clear what the exact reason is for Celtic struggling to get the deal over the line but the Bhoys will be hoping that they can find a breakthrough before 1st September on that front.

Celtic have also been linked with a move to Manchester United star Tyrell Malacia in recent days, which has left the player’s camp surprised.

They are also eyeing strengthening their midfield department and they face competition from their rivals Rangers and Bundesliga outfits for West Ham’s Andy Irving.