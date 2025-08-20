Clive Mason/Getty Images

Coventry City have rejected Southampton’s approach for their star Jack Rudoni as the player wants to stay with the Sky Blues, according to Sky Sports News.

Saints have a new manager in Will Still, who is looking to build a squad that will be able to take Southampton back to the Premier League at their first attempt.

He might though suffer a big blow as West Ham United are trying to land Saints midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Southampton have been looking towards Coventry for a reinforcement in the shape of Rudoni.

They have approached Coventry to hold talks over potentially taking the midfielder to St Mary’s before the window closes.

Coventry do not want to let Rudoni, who scored ten times while laying on 12 assists in the process, leave the club this summer.

It has been claimed that Southampton now faced rejection from Frank Lampard’s side in their approach for Rudoni, as the player is not keen on leaving the Midlands.

The 24-year-old midfielder is a key part of Lampard’s starting lineup and he has featured in Coventry’s first two league games so far, helping them secure four points.

Club AFC Wimbledon Corinthians Casuals Tonbridge Angels Huddersfield Town Coventry City Clubs Jack Rudoni has played for

Southampton now have to look at other alternatives and they have to be quick, as the transfer window is set to close on 1st September.

Saints are also looking at Still’s former club Lens to bring in Morgan Guilavogui to add to their forward department.

Coventry, on the other hand, received a rejection from Ipswich Town in their attempt to sign Luke Woolfenden, who has been an unused substitute in the last two games for the Tractor Boys.

The Sky Blues are also seeing top defender Bobby Thomas generate substantial interest this summer.

Lampard will want to keep his key men, while making potentially telling additions, by the time the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.