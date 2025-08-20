Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Austrian giants Rapid Vienna are finally set to land winger Marco Tilio from Celtic, but ‘the deal changed’ in recent weeks, ‘due to renegotiations’.

Rapid Vienna have been convinced about Australian wide-man Tilio and want to snap him up from Celtic, where he is surplus to requirements under Brendan Rodgers.

The agreement that was under discussion would see Tilio make the move to Austria on a loan deal, while there would also be an obligation to buy if a key condition was met.

When Tilio played 20 games for Rapid Vienna, the obligation would kick in.

The move has seemed to be on the horizon in recent days, but while it will happen, it will take a different form than had been expected.

According to Austrian daily Kurier, ‘the deal changed’ in recent weeks, ‘due to renegotiations’ between Celtic and Rapid Vienna.

Now, instead of signing the winger on loan, Rapid Vienna will sign him on a permanent transfer, ending his association with Celtic immediately, with no loan deal now happening.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

It is unclear just how much Rapid Vienna will pay to sign Tilio from Celtic, but the loan had been expected to cost €400,000 for the Austrians.

Tilio, a winger, is rated by Rapid Vienna and they believe the 23-year-old can hit the ground running in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.

Celtic signed the Australian in 2023, but he was sent on loan to Melbourne City in the winter window of 2024.

The Bhoys splashed close to €2m to originally sign Tilio from Melbourne City and how much they will get back from his exit to Rapid Vienna remains to be seen.

Celtic have already sold one winger this summer in the shape of Nicolas Kuhn, who has headed to Italy with Serie A outfit Como.