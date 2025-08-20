AJ Reynolds/Getty Images

Everton are pushing to do a deal with Manchester City for Netherlands central defender Nathan Ake, according to Toffees insider The Bobble.

The Toffees did not start their new Premier League season under David Moyes well, as newly promoted Leeds United beat them 1-0, with the Whites dominant at Elland Road.

Some important additions have been made as striker Thierno Barry arrived from Villarreal and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joined them from Chelsea, while Jack Grealish landed from Manchester City.

However, they have not made enough moves this summer and they want to add a right-winger and a defender before the window closes.

Experienced Ashley Young left upon his contract expiry, and Seamus Coleman, at 36, is not expected to start week in and week out, which has seen Jake O’Brien or James Garner play as a right-back.

Moyes does have a host of centre-backs at his disposal, but it appears he wants another one and he is keen to land Ake.

Everton are now ‘working on a deal’ to try to make Ake the second arrival from Manchester City this summer.

Club Chelsea Reading Watford Bournemouth Manchester City Clubs Nathan Ake has played for

The left-footer can play as a centre-back and could also slot in as a left-back when needed, though Everton have already signed a new left-back in Adam Aznou.

The 30-year-old is vastly experienced in the Premier League, as after coming through Chelsea’s academy, he played 121 times for Bournemouth before he moved to the Etihad five years ago.

Ake had niggling injury issues last season, which restricted his game time to only 1,290 minutes in 20 all-competition games.

The 30-year-old’s contract does not expire for another two years, and it remains to be seen if Pep Guardiola is fine to let him go at this stage of the transfer window, with Manuel Akanji also linked with a move away.

Akanji is wanted by Galatasaray.