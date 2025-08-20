Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal will be paying Crystal Palace an initial £60m to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of Eberechi Eze.

It had seemed that Eze would be heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, with Spurs putting in big work to land him and holding extensive talks with Crystal Palace.

Eze was ready to join Spurs, but Arsenal stole in and it emerged on Wednesday night that they have agreed a deal with Palace, hijacking Spurs’ swoop for the player.

Now how much Arsenal will be paying to sign Eze has become clear – and Crystal Palace will have a record sale on their hands.

According to journalist Miguel Delaney, Arsenal will pay £60m for Eze, plus a further £7.5m in add-ons, meaning Crystal Palace could well collect £67.5m.

The departure of the England international will mean that Crystal Palace will have a new record sale on the books.

For Tottenham, losing out on a key target such as Eze is a massive blow, made even worse by the fact he is joining their north London rivals Arsenal.

Player To Fee Michael Olise Bayern Munich £50.8m Aaron Wan‑Bissaka Manchester United £45m Joachim Andersen Fulham £30m Yannick Bolasie Everton £25m Alexander Sorloth RB Leipzig £17.6m Crystal Palace’s top 5 record sales

There will be pressure on Tottenham to now respond in the transfer market and who they eye as their Eze alternative will be watched closely.

Crystal Palace will also now have to plan for life without Eze, who was a key man in their successful season last term.

They are eyeing signing Bilal El Khannouss from Leicester City and there have been talks between the two clubs which could well now pick up pace.

El Khannouss did impress in the Premier League last season despite Leicester being comfortably relegated.

Palace will need to pay a portion of the fee they will bank for Eze, around £6m, to the player’s former club QPR due to a sell-on clause.