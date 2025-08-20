George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United ‘plan to progress soon’ in discussions with Championship rivals Millwall for Japhet Tanganga, with a ‘fee being discussed’.

Ruben Selles has been keen on bringing in a quality centre-back after Anel Ahmedhodzic’s departure to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

He is bringing Ben Godfrey to the club from Italian side Atalanta, to strengthen his options, but another centre-back is also on the agenda for the former Hull City boss.

Coventry City’s Bobby Thomas is someone they made an offer for, but are facing big competition to sign him.

Burnley and Brentford from the Premier League could be in the chase for the Sky Blues man and Sheffield United look to have moved on.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Sheffield United ‘plan to progress’ talks to sign Tanganga from Millwall.

The Lions initially wanted around £7m to £8m for him, but ‘fee being discussed’ is suggested to be just above the £5m mark.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2019-2024 Augsburg (loan) 2023-2024 Millwall (loan) 2024 Millwall 2024- Japhet Tanganga’s career history

It emerged at the end of the last season that Millwall have set a release clause for him that will be only applicable to Premier League clubs, but as Sheffield United do not fulfil that criteria, they would need to pay more.

The former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back initially shone on loan at Millwall and then joined them on a permanent basis last summer.

Sheffield United controversially sacked Chris Wilder at the end of last season and turned to Selles, sacked by Hull, to replace him.

The Blades have had a dire start to the new campaign under Selles, having lost both their opening two league games.

They are ironically due to play host to Millwall in the Championship this coming weekend.