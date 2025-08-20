George Wood/Getty Images

Amir Hadziahmetovic is open to making a move to Hull City if Besiktas and the Tigers agree on a deal for the defensive midfielder.

The Championship side are currently under a three-window transfer embargo and they cannot pay any transfer money for players.

However, signing players on loan without a loan fee and signing free agents are still open for them.

They have made some impressive signings, as the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Oli McBurnie, Semi Ajayi, and Brandon Williams have joined them.

Now Hull want to bring in a defensive midfielder and are in talks to sign a player from the Turkish Super Lig.

Besiktas’ 28-year-old defensive midfielder Hadziahmetovic is the player they want, and they are in talks with the Black Eagles, according to Turkish journalist Oguzhan Genc.

The Bosnian is prepared to make a move to the MKM Stadium if the clubs can agree on a loan deal.

Game Date Blackburn Rovers (H) 23/08 Bristol City (A) 30/08 Swansea City (A) 13/09 Hull City’s next three games

Hadziahmetovic started his career in Bosnia, but he has spent most of his time playing for Turkish clubs.

He has 231 Turkish Super Lig appearances under his belt and still has two years left on his current deal at Besiktas.

Hull were ‘quietly confident’ about signing Toby Collyer from Manchester United, but he joined fellow Championship side West Brom.

New Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic will hope to secure the signing of Hadziahmetovic in the coming days to solidify his engine room with experience.

Hull have had a bright start to the campaign, drawing two and winning one of their three matches across all competitions.

They are next due to play host to Blackburn Rovers before their final game before the international break comes away at Bristol City.