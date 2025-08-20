Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has admitted that his head is going to fall off if Eberechi Eze ends up at Arsenal and ex-Spurs defender Ramon Vega also insisted that it will be a shambles if the Gunners get Eze.

Spurs moved fast towards Crystal Palace superstar Eze, following James Maddison’s ACL, which is set to rule him out for several months.

Tottenham did all the legwork for him, as Daniel Levy met Palace supremo Steve Parish to sort out the deal, and it was progressing well as they had a preliminary agreement with the Eagles for him.

However, the tables have now turned as their bitter rivals Arsenal have now entered the race for him, and are set to hijack Spurs’ Eze deal following Kai Havertz’s injury.

And naturally, Spurs legends have not taken it well, as former Tottenham star O’Hara let his frustration be known, admitting that he will lose his head if Eze ends up at the Emirates.

“My heads gonna fall off with Spurs if we lose Eze to Arsenal 😡😡😡”, O’Hara posted on his official X profile.

Another Spurs former player, in the shape of Vega, also admitted that if the England international goes to Arsenal, it will be ‘a shambles’ again.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“If this is happening, I do hope not! Then I’m sorry; it’s a shambles again for not getting this over the line for a few million more”, Vega wrote on X.

The former Spurs star then followed up by writing: “Why are we trying to become the laughing stock of the town again?

“I hoped that after our positive first win in the Premier League campaign, we would build a bigger squad to compete in all competitions this season! Let’s hope they’re still doing it.”

Spurs have failed to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest and saw two bids rejected for Savinho by Manchester City, as he is set to stay at the Etihad.

And now, even with them so close to securing a deal for Eze, he could be another one they are set to miss out on.

It has been suggested that the 27-year-old Crystal Palace superstar prefers Arsenal, and it remains to be seen if Spurs will be able to turn the situation to their favour with time running out.