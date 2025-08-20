Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

There is suspicion that Brentford are stalling on selling Yoane Wissa to Newcastle United because they are keen to instead sell him to Tottenham Hotspur, where former boss Thomas Frank is in charge, according to the Daily Mail.

After scoring 12 goals during the 2022/23 season, Wissa ended last term with 19 goals to his name, just one strike behind Bryan Mbeumo, who has since moved to Manchester United.

Newcastle, who have suffered a string of near misses in terms of striker targets this summer, have been working to sign him.

They have just put in a new offer of £35m plus £5m in add-ons, but that has not proven to be enough for Brentford, despite the fact that Wissa does want the move.

Wissa has even had interest from Saudi Arabia, however he has been waiting for Newcastle to agree a fee for him.

Now there is a further worry for Newcastle as it is suggested ‘there is a feeling’ that Brentford want to sell Wissa to Tottenham.

Former Brentford boss Thomas Frank is in charge at Tottenham and he still has a good relationship with the Bees.

Striker Bryan Mbeumo Joao Pedro Liam Delap Hugo Ekitike Benjamin Sesko Strikers Newcastle United were keen on this summer

Spurs could even be more motivated to do a deal for Wissa as they scramble to respond to the embarrassment of missing out on Eberechi Eze to rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham looked set to land Eze, but having been hijacked by Arsenal, need now to show the fans they are able to reclaim control in the transfer window.

Wissa does want to play in the Champions League this season and moving to Tottenham would give him that opportunity.

It would though also be a massive blow for Newcastle, as it would leave the club looking elsewhere for a striker.

Alexander Isak is desperate to be allowed to leave the Magpies, but they are blocking an exit for him.

Newcastle have already seen one striker go this summer in the shape of Callum Wilson and selling Isak without bringing in a new striker looks firmly off the agenda.

The Magpies can also hand Wissa the chance to play his football in the Champions League this season.