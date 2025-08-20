Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle United have gone in with another offer for wantaway Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Magpies are scouring the market to add attackers before the transfer window closes and have been on Wissa’s tail for several weeks.

Brentford have been unwilling to let Wissa go since losing Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, but Newcastle are persisting.

Eddie Howe’s side are hoping they can convince Brentford to do business with an offer of £35m plus add-ons.

Wissa would like to move to Newcastle as he is keen to play in the Champions League this season.

He has been prepared to wait for the Magpies to do a deal to sign him.

Newcastle started their Premier League opener against Aston Villa without a recognised striker in the side.

They are currently blocking an exit for Alexander Isak, despite the striker making clear that he wants to leave the club.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Isak could well be kept at St James’ Park against his will, with only Newcastle signing two strikers likely to lead to an exit.

Liverpool are keen to make progress on a deal for Isak this week, or they may well look elsewhere as they aim for an attacker to arrive at Anfield.

Wissa was not involved for Brentford in their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest, in which they were beaten 3-1.

With the Bees likely to be worried about the prospect of being drawn into a relegation battle this season, they face a tough call on whether or not to sell Wissa.

He is due to turn 29 years old in September, but scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season to indicate he could be reaching his peak.

Wissa scored and assisted in Brentford’s two meetings with the Magpies last term.