Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton have no agreement for Getafe forward Christantus Uche, who Leeds United were recently suggested to be best-positioned to land before the window closes.

The Nigeria attacker has been attracting attention from the start of the transfer window, and with the window edging closer to its exit, he could move as clubs scramble for quality forward options.

The 22-year-old had his breakout campaign last season, after he joined Getafe back in the winter window of 2024.

Uche can play in multiple positions up front, as he can slot in as an attacking midfielder, a second striker or even as a main striker when needed, which makes his profile attractive.

The Nigerian played in 38 games in the previous season and scored four goals while providing seven assists for his team-mates in all competitions.

Clubs from the Premier League have shown interest in him in recent days, including Leeds, who were suggested, along with Brentford, to be ‘best positioned’ to snap him up.

Fellow Premier League clubs in the shape of Wolves and Sunderland are also considering him.

Competition Details La Liga 33 apps, 4 goals, 6 assists Copa del Rey 5 apps, 1 assist Christantus Uche last season

Uche has been linked with Everton very recently, but according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, ‘nothing with Everton’ is the verdict for now.

Leeds have further good news in the 22-year-old’s chase now, as they could be getting a discount for Uche if they go for him.

The La Liga club initially wanted €20m for the Nigerian, but now, with the clock ticking, it appears that they will need to be satisfied with under €15m.

Getafe have received only ‘informal’ enquiries, and with a little more than a week to go in the window, there are no offers for him on the table.

Leeds are set to sign Noah Okafor, and now it remains to be seen if they will move for Uche in the coming days.