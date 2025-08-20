Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are ‘moving ahead’ with a swoop for Sevilla’s defender Jose Angel Carmona and ‘have offered’ a fee of €9m, plus add-ons.

The Tricky Trees have been super active in the transfer market over the summer, especially this month, as they keep signing players to strengthen the squad.

Nuno’s side will be playing in this season’s Europa League and Evangelos Marinakis wants to make sure that they are ready for Europe.

Omari Hutchinson, James McAtee and Arnaud Kalimuendo have recently been added to the City Ground group for the Portuguese tactician.

Former Premier League defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz could also arrive at the club following fresh discussions with Juventus.

They also want to sign a right-back before the window closes for business and are chasing multiple options for that role.

Manchester City’s Rico Lewis has been looked at and they have shown interest in Aston Villa’s Matty Cash as well.

Club Years Sevilla 2020- Elche (loan) 2023 Getafe (loan) 2023-2024 Jose Angel Carmona’s career history

However, Nottingham Forest look to have picked Sevilla’s Carmona as the man they want and, according to Spanish programme El Chiringuito, they are ‘moving ahead’ with an attempt to sign him.

Nottingham Forest ‘have offered’ Sevilla a fee of €9m, plus a further €2m in add-ons.

They have also told Sevilla they are happy for a 15 per cent sell-on clause to be inserted into the agreement.

Carmona is Sevilla’s starting right-back and losing him would be a blow.

For the player though, the opportunity to move to the Premier League may well be too good to pass up, if Sevilla do accept the offer on the table.

At just 23 years old and having played for Spain Under-21s, Nottingham Forest are likely to see substantial growth potential in the right-back.