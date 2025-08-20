Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Portsmouth have now agreed a deal to sign former Peterborough United defender Josh Knight from Hannover for €1m plus add-ons.

Pompey made a narrow escape from relegation last season in the Championship and John Mousinho’s side are looking to improve their standards in the ongoing campaign.

Last season, Portsmouth conceded 71 goals in 46 games, which was the highest in the league out of any side except the bottom two, but during the summer window they have yet to make a defensive addition.

Mousinho’s side went in on signing wingers in the form of Adrian Segecic and Florian Bianchini and they also signed Tottenham Hotspur’s Yang Min-Hyeok on loan.

The Portsmouth boss was especially pleased to sign the Spurs talent and dubbed him direct and exciting.

Now with fewer than two weeks remaining in the window they have shifted their focus to bringing in a player in their defence to add more quality.

The Fratton Park outfit have zeroed in on German club Hannover’s Knight as their ideal target as he has experience of playing in the Championship with Peterborough United.

Knight was in the final year of his contract with Hannover, with the club having an option in his contract to extend for another year.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Portsmouth have managed to agree a deal in principle with Hannover to sign former Posh defender Knight.

Pompey have already agreed personal terms with Knight for his return to England and the German club will receive a fee in the region of €1m, plus add-ons.

Knight featured 169 times for Peterborough in his career and joined Hannover last summer on a free transfer.

He made 23 appearances in the German second division and now he is set to return to the Championship to help Mousinho’s side.

Portsmouth are also keen on adding a centre forward in the ongoing window as last season they were heavily reliant on their skipper, Colby Bishop, to score goals.

They are interested in St Johnstone’s Makenzie Kirk and they are expected to bid for him.