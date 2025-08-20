George Wood/Getty Images

Championship side Portsmouth are expected to make a bid for St Johnstone star and Bristol Rovers and Peterborough United target Makenzie Kirk, according to the Daily Record.

St Johnstone brought in Kirk from Hearts last summer and he scored eight times in 35 games for the Scottish side, making an impression in the process.

The Saints suffered relegation last season despite Kirk’s efforts and he has a host of suitors in the market keen to snap him up.

From south of the border, the former Hearts star is attracting interest from English Championship outfit Portsmouth and League One and League Two outfits Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers.

Posh, in the hope of stealing a march on their rivals for Kirk’s signature, went in with multiple bids to St Johnstone.

St Johnstone have already knocked back two offers from Scottish Premiership sides with a six-figure bid from a Scottish Championship side.

Portsmouth do not want to get their rivals ahead of them and it has been claimed that they are expected to go in with a bid for Kirk.

Club League Portsmouth Championship Peterborough United League One Bristol Rovers League Two Clubs keen on Makenzie Kirk

The Scottish outfit do not want to lose Kirk, who has begun the season in a brilliant fashion by scoring four goals in six games in all competitions so far, as they will be left short in the striker department.

Portsmouth are keen on bringing in a forward this summer, as they have been left with only Colby Bishop and Thomas Waddingham after the departures of Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee.

Peterborough United are also desperate to get their hands on Kirk as they have lost four straight league games, managing to score only once.

Bristol Rovers meanwhile want a quick return to League One, but have lost three and drawn one of their opening four League Two games.

As such, the Mem may not be as much of an attractive move for Kirk.

All eyes will be on how the situation develops over the coming days as the St Johnstone star is very much in demand.