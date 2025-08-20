Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano have snapped up Nobel Mendy after a long-running summer saga, taking advantage of the defender’s move to Rangers collapsing.

Mendy joining Rangers from Real Betis looked to be a mere formality after agreements between all three parties were concluded and a medical was booked in Barcelona.

The Scottish giants though, decided to pull the plug on the deal, with it suggested they had been left unconvinced by the medical results.

The Senegalese defender would have been justified if he was bemoaning his luck because earlier in the summer, a proposed move to PSV Eindhoven fell through despite terms being agreed, as Eredivisie foreign player restrictions threw a spanner in the works.

Rayo Vallecano then entered the fray, negotiating for several weeks and even coming to an agreement with Mendy, before they were gazumped financially by Rangers.

Rangers’ withdrawal allowed the Spanish club to re-enter negotiations and secure Mendy on loan, with an option to buy 80 per cent of his economic rights for €2.5m.

Rayo Vallecano play Belarusian side Neman Grodno in the Conference League on Thursday and Mendy could make an appearance if registered in time.

Losing out on Mendy is not the only disappointment Rangers have faced, after a 3-1 defeat at home to Club Brugge has left them with it all to do in the second leg of the Champions League qualifiers.

Russell Martin has endured a tough start to life in Glasgow, struggling to find defensive solidity and managing only draws in their opening couple of fixtures in the Scottish Premiership.

Club Brugge’s first goal came from a defensive error and the Gers managed to ship a couple of goals to semi-professional club Alloa Athletic in the Scottish League Cup in their previous game.

With Mendy no longer an option, it remains to be seen if Rangers enter the market for another defender with the window closing soon.

It is certain that Martin’s side need to shore up their defence, but only time will tell whether that comes from a tactical shift or a change in personnel.