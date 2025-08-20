Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton ‘are set for further talks’ with Southampton as they try to bridge the gap for winger Tyler Dibling, who would be happy to make the move.

David Moyes has been pushing for fresh faces to be brought to the club and Monday night’s loss at Leeds United only reinforced his case.

The loss has triggered a further push from Everton decision-makers and now they are working overtime to get moves over the line before 1st September’s transfer window deadline.

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu is an option that Everton have looked at, but he is likely to be expensive.

Newly-promoted top-flight club Sunderland have seen a bid of €32m being rejected by the Foxes and it is claimed that they are unlikely to pursue the move further.

Everton’s preferred target still appears to be Dibling, who they have been unable to agree a fee with Southampton for.

Now, according to Everton inside The Bobble, the Toffees are ‘set for further talks’ with Southampton on a deal for Dibling.

Dibling was a key part of Southampton’s plans last season, ending the campaign with seven goal contributions in 38 appearances overall.

Saints have a very high opinion of the young winger and are unlikely to let him go for less than they feel he is worth.

Dibling though has asked to leave Southampton and remains open to heading to Everton if a deal can be agreed.

The Toffees have been making some late moves in the summer transfer market with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall arriving from Chelsea at the start of August and Jack Grealish signing on loan from Manchester City a few days later.

Grealish came on off the bench away at Leeds, but struggled to make an impact.