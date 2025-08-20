Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Eberechi Eze’s move to Tottenham Hotspur not having been completed is an issue that is slowing Crystal Palace‘s bid to sign Bilal El Khannouss from Leicester City.

Palace are in talks with Tottenham to let Eze move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, which is a move the player wants.

It was suggested earlier this week that there is now an agreement in principle between both clubs, but no deal has gone through yet despite that.

Crystal Palace see Leicester’s El Khannouss as the man to come in and replace Eze at Selhurst Park and are making efforts in that direction.

There is no agreement between the Eagles and the Foxes, with the two sides holding more talks today.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the payment terms of the prospective deal and the fact that Eze’s deal has not been completed ‘is the issue’.

Discussions are continuing as both sides try to find an agreement to let El Khannouss move to Selhurst Park.

Player To Fee Michael Olise Bayern Munich £50.8m Aaron Wan‑Bissaka Manchester United £45m Joachim Andersen Fulham £30m Yannick Bolasie Everton £25m Alexander Sorloth RB Leipzig £17.6m Crystal Palace’s top 5 record sales

El Khannouss has been clear he wants to move on from Leicester, now in the Championship, and Crystal Palace are his preferred destination.

Despite Leicester enduring a dire season in the Premier League last term and being relegated as a result, El Khannouss’ stock rose on the back of his fine performances.

Replacing Eze in the Crystal Palace squad would be a big ask for any player, but the Eagles feel that the Moroccan has a chance of doing so.

Crystal Palace will have to do without El Khannouss for several games at the end of the year if they do sign him.

Morocco are due to host the Africa Cup of Nations and El Khannouss will be aiming to play a key role for his country during the tournament.