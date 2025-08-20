Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sunderland are ‘unlikely to pursue’ Everton target Abdul Fatawu, as they are exploring other moves, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Black Cats started the season in brilliant fashion with securing a thumping 3-0 victory over West Ham United, boosting the confidence of the club faithful that they can survive in the Premier League.

However, Regis Le Bris is not yet satisfied with the shape of the squad and wants to add more firepower to his attacking department, with Leicester City’s Fatawu having very much been a target.

David Moyes’ Everton are also interested in Fatawu, with their limitations in the final third being exposed at Leeds United on Monday night.

Fatawu joined Leicester in 2023 from Sporting Lisbon on loan and later made his move permanent in the summer of 2024, but missed a large part of the season due to injury.

Sunderland went in with a bid in the region of €32m for the winger, but saw their bid rejected by Leicester City.

Now it has been claimed that Sunderland are ‘unlikely to pursue’ a move for Fatawu, which could well boost Everton’s chances of landing him if they do firm up their interest.

Player To Fee Romelu Lukaku Manchester United £90m Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur £60m John Stones Manchester City £50m Anthony Gordon Newcastle United £50m Wayne Rooney Manchester United £30m Everton’s top 5 record sales

The Black Cats are ready to go after other options on their list and they are looking at a deal for Red Bull Salzburg’s Adam Daghim, who will be able to provide versatility in their forward department.

Everton have been decisive in the later part of the window as they have managed to secure the signings of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea and Manchester City star Jack Grealish on loan.

Everton suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of newly promoted Leeds on Monday in their opening game of the season and the Toffees hierarchy might step up their efforts to add more quality in the coming days.

Fatawu has started Leicester’s last two league games and as the Foxes might not want to lose the Ghanaian winger, as they will be looking to get back to the Premier League this season.