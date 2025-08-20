Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes ‘is the new reinforcement’ for MLS side Toronto FC, who are taking him from the Gers on an initial loan deal.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan in Greece with Aris Salonika, for whom he played 31 matches, after being deemed surplus to requirements by Rangers.

There has since been a change of manager at Ibrox, with former MK Dons boss Russell Martin coming in, but that has not changed the scenario for Cifuentes.

Martin has now been in charge of eight games for the Glasgow team, but has yet to make use of Cifuentes as he has been on the chopping block.

With attempts now being made to free up space in the squad, Cifuentes is set to be on his way out of Ibrox yet again.

According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, he will be ‘the new reinforcement’ for MLS club Toronto FC.

Toronto FC will be taking the Rangers midfielder to Canada on an initial loan deal.

Club Universidad Catolica America de Quito LAFC Rangers Cruzeiro Aris Salonika Clubs Jose Cifuentes has played for

The MLS side will also have an option to keep Cifuentes on a permanent basis if he impresses during the duration of the loan.

He is not expected to be the last Rangers star to take the exit route, with more being linked with moves away as well.

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz could well be on the move back to his former club Besiktas and has been tipped to travel to Turkey soon.

Striker Hamza Igamane has also been targeted by French club Lille, who have spoken directly with Rangers but have seen their verbal offer being ‘deemed insufficient’.

Brazilian full-back Jefte as now been sold to Palmeiras for a fee of around the £6m mark.,