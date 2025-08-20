Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic is attracting transfer interest from Italy, as three Serie A clubs have asked about Montenegro hitman.

The Lilywhites, typically a steady mid-table Championship side, slipped into the relegation battle by the end of last season.

However, they managed to avoid relegation by one point, as they finished 20th in the league table under Paul Heckingbottom.

Preston have been active in the transfer window, but Odeluga Offiah from Brighton has been the only signing that has cost them money.

But Preston have signed the likes of Thierry Small, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin and Michael Smith on free transfers, alongside Alfie Devine on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Heckingbottom was quick to signal his delight at landing Devine.

Danish striker Emil Riis has joined Bristol City on a free transfer though and now their 26-year-old striker Osmajic is generating transfer interest.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Lilywhites’ hitman is attracting interest from Cremonese, Sassuolo and Lecce.

All three clubs have gone in with enquires about him.

Season Goals 2023/24 8 2024/25 15 2025/26 2 Milutin Osmajic’s seasons at Preston

Preston paid a club-record fee of around £2m for the Montenegro striker to Spanish club Cadiz two years ago.

He has been an impressive presence at Deepdale, as he has scored 25 goals and provided five assists in 81 games for the English club.

Osmajic’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2027, as the Lilywhites will not want to lose their star forward.

He has hit the ground running in this campaign, scoring two goals in Preston’s first two matches.

Sassuolo and Cremonese are newly promoted Serie A clubs who want firepower to survive in the top flight, while Lecce are looking for a new striker as talisman Nikola Krstovic is on his way to Atalanta, which will leave a big hole up top in the team.