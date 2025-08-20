Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Interest from West Ham United in Feyenoord midfielder midfielder Quinten Timber may be ‘something to keep an eye on’.

West Ham are scrambling to bring in another midfielder following a dire start to the new Premier League season.

After flirting with relegation last season, many expected West Ham to shake up their squad this summer, but it has largely not happened.

Having landed Mads Hermansen to strengthen in goal, West Ham have switched their attention to a midfielder, with Southampton‘s Mateus Fernandes their top target.

With one offer having already been rejected by Saints, West Ham have gone in with a fresh bid but it may not move the needle on a star the Championship club value at £50m.

Alternatives are now being looked at and that list includes Feyenoord midfielder Timber.

And, according to Dutch outlet Feyenoord Transfermarkt, it might be ‘something to keep an eye on’.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

However, Feyenoord have ‘not yet received a proposal on paper’ from West Ham for the player.

Timber, 24, came through the youth set-ups at Feyenoord and Ajax, before then rising to prominence at Utrecht.

Feyenoord snapped him up in 2022 from Utrecht and he has established himself in Rotterdam.

If Timber did make the move to West Ham, he would already have a close friend in the squad.

The midfielder played with Crysencio Summerville in the Feyenoord youth system.

Hammers attacker Summerville admitted last year that he would like to see Timber make the switch to the Premier League.

“I hope so”, the West Ham attacker said.

Timber, whose brother Jurrien currently plays for Arsenal, may well be tempted by the idea of a move to West Ham if they can agree a fee with Feyenoord in the coming days and weeks ahead.