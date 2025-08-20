Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Newly-promoted Championship outfit Wrexham are one of the clubs interested in signing Jordan James from French side Rennes.

James, a product of Birmingham City‘s youth academy, moved to France last summer for a fee in the region of £4m.

In his first season away from England, he managed to feature in 25 games and made two goal contributions.

Now he is being linked with a move back to England, with two Championship clubs, one of which are Wrexham, showing keen interest in securing his services.

Italian side Parma have been negotiating a move to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Wrexham are rivalling them and want to secure a permanent move for him.

The fee they are offering is in the region of €5m.

Club Years Birmingham City 2021-2024 Rennes 2024- Jordan James’ career history

Negotiations are currently on between Rennes and Wrexham, and it remains to be seen whether a move can be brokered in the coming days.

Following their promotion from League One, the Welsh side have been actively pursuing players to improve their existing squad.

They have secured moves for Sheffield United star Kieffer Moore and Ipswich Town star Nathan Broadhead – both of whom have featured in the opening two matches of the Championship season.

The addition of James could add to manager Phil Parkinson’s options in midfield going forward.

For his boyhood club, Birmingham City, James has more than 100 appearances and knows the English second tier well.

Moving to Wrexham could potentially put James up against Blues in the battle for promotion.

The name of the second Championship side also working on a move is yet to be revealed, but they could offer stiff competition to Wrexham for the midfielder’s signature in the coming days and weeks.