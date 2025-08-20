Jess Hornby/Getty Images

English Championship new boys Wrexham are preparing an ambitious bid for West Ham midfielder Andy Irving, who has been on Celtic‘s radar this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Phil Parkinson’s team, who earned automatic promotion from League One last season, have made no secret of their ambition to make a splash, showing real intent in the market.

Multiple deals are being worked on simultaneously to make sure that Parkinson is fully equipped for the challenge when the transfer window closes.

Wrexham are one of two Championship clubs working on a deal for former Birmingham City star Jordan James, who currently plays for Rennes.

They have now turned their attention towards the Premier League where one of West Ham’s fringe players, Irving, has caught their attention.

Irving has been strongly linked with an exit this summer, with Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic keen, while there is also substantial interest from Germany.

The 25-year-old played just ten league games for the Hammers last season and though Graham Potter used him in the very first match of the 2025/26 season, it was for just eight minutes.

Club Celtic Wrexham Sturm Graz Stuttgart 1. FC Koln Borussia Monchengladbach Rangers Linked with Andy Irving this summer

An ambitious move is being lined up by Wrexham for the player, though the nature of the move they have in mind is yet to be revealed.

Wrexham have already shown they mean business in the transfer market by bringing in Kieffer Moore from Sheffield United and Nathan Broadhead from Ipswich Town.

If Wrexham do firm up their interest it would force Celtic to consider whether to now go in for Irving.

The Bhoys have done only limited transfer business this summer and there is growing unease at how little Rodgers has been backed.

If Irving is a player the manager wants, but the Celtic board do not put in a strong push for him, then questions will surely be asked.