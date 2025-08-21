Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have submitted an increased offer to Manchester City to strike a deal for winger Savinho as they react to losing out on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

Spurs are looking to build upon their Europa League victory last season and with Thomas Frank at the helm, they are keen to add quality to their squad.

They were quick to strike a deal with West Ham United for Mohammed Kudus for a hefty fee and managed to fend off Atletico Madrid’s interest in their defensive rock Cristian Romero.

Frank is looking to bring in more faces who will be able to provide quality moving forward with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Manchester City’s Savinho two they have been chasing.

Savinho’s agents were heading to England to help negotiate a move for the Brazilian, but it was suggested that Pep Guardiola wants to keep him at the club and he is set to stay.

Tottenham, in the meantime, shifted their focus onto landing Palace star Eze and it was suggested that they reached an agreement in principle with the Eagles to seal a deal.

However. on Wednesday, Spurs’ London rivals Arsenal stepped up and went in to hijack the Eze deal by agreeing to £60m transfer fee with Crystal Palace.

Detail Fee Base fee £60m Add-ons £6.7m QPR sell-on £6m Eberechi Eze to Arsenal deal

Spurs missing out on Eze after spending weeks chasing him will come as a massive blow for the club and they might look to respond by bringing in other targets.

Now according to Brazilian journalist Cahe Mota, Tottenham have ‘increased their bid’ to £69m to convince Manchester City to let Savinho go ‘after Eze’s decision’.

Savinho does not reflect the same profile as Eze, but Spurs have decided to accelerate their efforts to bring in a forward who will be able to improve the squad.

The Brazilian’s representatives have remained in England to help in the discussions between both clubs and to find a solution to unlock a potential deal.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs’ new offer will be able to soften Manchester City’s stance on keeping Savinho at the club.