Aston Villa are now ‘pushing’ to land Nicolas Jackson, who Newcastle United also hold ‘strong’ interest in, as he is the ‘top target wanted by Unai Emery’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Villa have now offloaded Leon Bailey on a loan deal to Italian giants Roma, while Jacob Ramsey has been sold to Newcastle.

The Villa Park outfit have been looking to trim the wage bill and make space for new arrivals, with Emery keen to strengthen before the window closes.

He would like extra firepower, with Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford both leaving after the end of last season.

That desire has led the Aston Villa boss to Chelsea’s surplus to requirements striker Jackson.

He has interest, with Newcastle ‘strong’ on him, but Juventus having ruled him out as a plan B to Randal Kolo Muani at the moment.

Now Aston Villa ‘are pushing’ to try to get a deal in place for Jackson to move to Villa Park.

Competition Details Premier League 30 apps, 10 goals, 5 assists Conference League 3 apps, 3 goals FIFA Club World Cup 3 apps, 1 assist Nicolas Jackson last season

The striker is the ‘top target wanted by Unai Emery’ and Aston Villa are trying to deliver for the boss, despite knowing there is competition for Jackson.

Emery worked with Jackson at Villarreal and as such enjoys a superb relationship with the Chelsea striker.

Discussions are now taking place over the structure of a deal which could see Jackson playing his football at Villa Park this season.

Aston Villa have done business with Chelsea in recent transfer windows and only in the winter window this year signed Axel Disasi on loan from the Blues.

Unlike Aston Villa though, Newcastle can offer Jackson the chance to play Champions League football this season if he heads to St James’ Park.