Leeds United star Daniel James has revealed that the Whites players were raving about Noah Okafor’s performance during their pre-season game against AC Milan.

The Yorkshire giants were keen on bringing in a winger to add more firepower in their forward department and AC Milan’s Okafor was on their transfer wish list.

Leeds faced AC Milan in a pre-season friendly on 9th August, where Daniel Farke saw Okafor in action and the player featured for 90 minutes in that game.

The Whites quickly managed to agree on personal terms with Okafor as an opportunity to play in the Premier League was too good to turn down for him.

Leeds paid €21m to AC Milan to agree a deal and gave the 25-year-old Swiss international a medical before finalising the deal on Wednesday.

James, who featured during Leeds’ game against AC Milan, admitted that Whites players were speaking after the game about Okafor’s quality and added that the winger is a strong and powerful player with good feet.

He also pointed out that Okafor is a versatile player capable of playing in all three forward positions, which he considers his strength and believes that he is a good addition to the squad.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“He obviously brings more quality, definitely; another winger, a wide player that brings quality”, James told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Also, he looks very best at how he can play all three positions, which is always great.

“I thought he put in a brilliant performance against us when we played against AC Milan.

“He looks a great threat going forward, strong, powerful and with great feet.

“I know after the game the boys were saying that he is a very good player, not knowing that he would sign here two weeks later, but from what I have seen he is a great player, a great lad, and also a great addition too.”

Leeds will go up against Arsenal in their second game of their league campaign on Saturday and all eyes will be on Farke to see whether Okafor will be in his matchday squad.

The Whites still have business left to do in the ongoing window as they are one of the teams best positioned to land Getafe forward Christantus Uche.