Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles fear that Celtic might make a late move for their attacking midfield star Jakob Breum, who the Bhoys have been interested in.

Celtic have not done a lot in the transfer window, which has seen big criticism of the Bhoys board.

The club sealed the return of Kieran Tierney on a free transfer, while they have added Shin Yamada, Benjamin Nygren, Hayato Inamura and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey alongside him.

However, the departure of star winger Nicolas Kuhn to Como is yet to be addressed with a replacement, and with time running out in the window, it remains to be seen if they will bring in someone to fill the gap.

The newly bought Nygren is a winger, but they are looking to add at least one more attacker to their ranks.

Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles attacker Breum is someone Celtic have been keen on, after the Kowet rejected their first offer ‘laughingly’.

And according to Dutch journalist Tijmen van Wissing, there is ‘some feat that Celtic might still come’ in for Breum before the transfer window slams shut.

New boy Minutes played Kieran Tierney 76 Benjamin Nygren 77 Shin Yamada 13 Celtic new boys who played in 0-0 draw with Kairat

It has been suggested that Celtic are likely to make a move for the Dane if they manage to qualify for the league phase of the Champions League.

And it has also been suggested that the Scottish giants are very much aware of how much the Dutch side want for the 21-year-old.

Last season, he was a fantastic presence for the Eredivisie side, as he scored eleven times and chipped in with six assists in 31 all-competition games.

Breum can play as a number 10 or as a left-winger and Rodgers appreciates his versatility and will hope to get his hands on him by the end of this month.