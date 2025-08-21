George Wood/Getty Images

Werder Bremen are ‘exploring other options’, as they are facing a delay in completing a deal with Leeds United for Isaac Schmidt as no final agreement has been reached.

Leeds brought in Schmidt from Swiss side St. Gallen last summer, but over the period of last season he only made 12 appearances in the league, despite impressing Daniel Farke in training.

The Whites have been ready to let Schmidt move on and he wants an exit too as he seeks regular game time in a World Cup year.

However, Farke has not wanted to let the 25-year-old go without bringing in a replacement, as his departure would leave the German with one fewer full-back option.

Whether that is slowing an exit is unclear, but despite Schmidt having essentially agreed the Werder Bremen move, nothing has happened.

Werder Bremen have been working to sign him on loan with an option to then keep him on a permanent basis.

It had been suggested a deal is close to completion, although Schmidt has yet to receive a final green light to move to Werder Bremen to reignite his career.

Full-back Age Sam Byram 31 Jayden Bogle 25 Isaac Schmidt 25 Gabriel Gudmundsson 26 Leeds United’s full-backs

Werder Bremen still have no final agreement in place with Leeds for Schmidt and as a result, according to German magazine Kicker, they are now ‘exploring other options’.

The Swiss international will want to feature regularly this season to be picked for Switzerland’s World Cup 2026 squad and may well be concerned that his move has not happened.

He will now be hoping that Leeds and Werder Bremen can complete the deal soon so that he can travel to Germany and pen a deal.

Leeds have just brought in Noah Okafor from AC Milan to give them an extra option on the wing, while Farke may also want another striker.

Another full-back also remains on the agenda, with interest in James Justin, on Leeds’ radar since 2018.