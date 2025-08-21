Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Turkish giants Galatasaray have made a loan offer with an option to buy for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is keen on the move.

The Mali defensive midfielder has been in the Premier League since 2018, when he joined Brighton from Ligue 1 side Lille.

After four impressive years at the Amex Stadium, Spurs signed him back in 2022 on a four-year deal.

He has played 100 games in all competitions for the north Londoners, but he has fallen out of favour with the new manager, Thomas Frank, and his future looks to be away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Malian was not in the squad in the UEFA Super Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain and the same happened when Spurs faced Burnley last weekend.

Bissouma has close to 200 Premier League appearances to his name and that makes him an attractive player to clubs, given that he has been made available by Spurs.

Clubs from Turkey have been the most interested in the 28-year-old, as Fenerbahce were keen, but they did not make an offer for the Malian.

Club Country Fenerbahce Turkey Everton England Galatasaray Turkey West Ham England Linked with Yves Bissouma

On Wednesday, it was suggested that Galatasaray are preparing to make an offer for Bissouma, and now they have made progress on that front.

According to Turkish daily Turkiye Gazetesi, Galatasaray have hit Spurs with a loan offer with an option to buy for the Malian.

Bissouma’s contract expires next summer and Spurs want €15m to let the experienced midfielder leave them, with a permanent sale favoured.

He could potentially have options to remain in the Premier League with both Everton and West Ham having shown some interest.

Staying in England for longer would help Bissouma on the path to taking British citizenship, which he is suggested to want.