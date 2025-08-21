Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Real Betis remain optimistic that progress will be made over the weekend on securing Antony’s return, after intensifying negotiations with Manchester United.

Manchester United loaned Antony to Betis in January, after Ruben Amorim decided the Brazilian was not needed at Old Trafford.

Antony experienced an uptick in form and had a stellar loan spell after debuting with a man of the match performance against Athletic Bilbao.

His form helped Manuel Pellegrini’s men reach the Conference League final, which marked Betis’ first appearance in an European final in their history.

Brazil called up Antony for the World Cup qualifiers, with the winger earning a recall after two years out in the cold.

Manchester United, meanwhile, signed Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko over the summer, with Mbeumo and Cunha dovetailing well in their debut against Arsenal despite a defeat.

The purchase of a new frontline wholesale has illuminated the direction Amorim wants to take, leaving the door firmly shut on a future at Manchester United for Antony.

With the earlier loan being such a resounding success, both Antony and Betis favour a return, with the winger even said to have ‘pressurised’ his parent club to sanction the move.

An early resolution has been prevented because Betis’ preference has been to take Antony on loan with an option to buy, while Manchester United have insisted on a sale.

Betis remain optimistic that a breakthrough in negotiations will occur as soon as this weekend, after stepping up negotiations with Manchester United, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Spanish club are boosted by the fact that Antony favours a move to Betis and that no significant offers for him from elsewhere have emerged.

If Antony returns to Betis, he will play home matches at the Estadio de La Cartuja, with the Estadio Benito Villamarin under renovation.

Betis drew away to Elche in their opening game of the season despite leading for an hour, after conceding in the 81st minute to German Valera.

Despite the loss to Arsenal, Manchester United turned in a heartening performance at Old Trafford, and with Mbeumo and Cunha taking little time to settle, the sense that Antony’s future is divergent from that of the Red Devils, has only became more concrete.