Villarreal have rejected Crystal Palace‘s bid for Yeremy Pino and the player has no desire to move as he wants to play in the Champions League with the Spanish outfit.

Eberechi Eze looked set to join Tottenham Hotspur after an agreement was reached between the London clubs but Arsenal swooped in at the eleventh hour and turned Eze’s head, offering him a chance to return to his boyhood club.

Palace are desperate to add to their attacking department and they are looking at targets to bring in before the transfer window closes.

Bilal El Khannouss from relegated Leicester City has been a key target for the Eagles, but an agreement has not been forthcoming yet

They are also keen on signing Villarreal’s Pino, who is a versatile attacker who can operate on either flank and Oliver Glasner’s side enquired about his availability.

Crystal Palace went in with a bid worth €25m to convince the Yellow Submarine, but saw it getting turned down by the Spanish outfit, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

It has also been suggested that Pino has no interest in leaving the club in the window as he wants to play Champions League with his boyhood club.

Season Position 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th 2020–21 14th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The 22-year-old last season made 34 appearances in the La Liga with contributing 12 goals in the process and he has rejected the approach from the Premier League.

Pino came through Villareal’s academy before being handed his professional debut by Unai Emery in 2020.

Emery started Pino in the 2021 UEFA Europa League final as the Yellow Submarine overcame Manchester United.

Palace will want to quickly secure Eze’s replacement, not only because the season is already under way, but also because they have further business to resolve, including the future of Marc Guehi.

Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, who previously played in England with Norwich City, is also said to be of interest to the Eagles but the Belgian club do not want to sell.