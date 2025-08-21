Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss is ‘totally seduced’ by Crystal Palace, ‘despite the interest of Newcastle‘ United.

Crystal Palace are now finally set to lose their maverick Eberechi Eze to north London giants Arsenal, even though Tottenham Hotspur looked to having a deal secured.

Now with not much time left in the summer window, the Eagles are working to bring in a replacement for the 27-year-old as soon as they can.

Even though they have been linked with multiple options around Europe, Leicester’s El Khannouss has been at the top of their list to replace Eze.

Newly promoted Leeds United were also keen on El Khannouss, but he told the Foxes that he wants a move to Selhurst Park.

However, another Premier League side, in the shape of Newcastle United, are also firm admirers of what the 21-year-old can bring to the table.

However, according to African outlet Africafoot, Crystal Palace do not have to worry as the Morocco star is ‘totally seduced’ by the project at Palace, despite Newcastle being keen.

Player From Fee Christian Benteke Liverpool £32m Eddie Nketiah Arsenal £30m Mamadou Sakho Liverpool £26m Marc Guehi Chelsea £20.5m Cheick Doucoure RC Lens £19.8m Crystal Palace's top 5 record transfers

Even though the deal does not have an official stamp yet, it appears that El Khannouss’ switch to Selhurst Park is imminent.

The clubs have found ‘common ground’ in terms of the fee for the 21-year-old, as the deal is estimated to be done for around around €35m.

El Khannouss showed sparks of brilliance last season for a poor Leicester side and when he leaves them this summer, the Foxes will register a profit on him.

Palace play Fredrikstad in the Conference League playoff tonight, but they will have to do it without their superstar Eze, who is expected to make a move to the Emirates.

They will look to get a positive result and will hope to have secured El Khannouss by 28th August when they play the Norwegian side in the second leg.