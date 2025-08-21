Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘did not offer’ Richarlison to Crystal Palace as he is ‘crucial’ to their project under Thomas Frank.

Crystal Palace have held talks with Tottenham in recent weeks about selling Eberechi Eze to the north London club.

While Eze is expected to go to north London this summer, it is now Arsenal that will be his destination after they hijacked Spurs’ swoop.

It was suggested that Richarlison was offered to Crystal Palace as part of a deal for Eze, with Spurs trying to bring the cash outlay needed down.

Crystal Palace are in the market for reinforcements and will need to boost their final third options when Eze completes his move to Arsenal.

However, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, Spurs ‘did not offer’ the Brazilian to the Eagles.

It is claimed that Richarlison ‘is crucial’ to the project at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under new boss Frank.

Club Years America Mineiro 2015-2016 Fluminense 2016-2017 Watford 2017-2018 Everton 2018-2022 Tottenham Hotspur 2022- Richarlison’s career history

Palace are currently scouring the market for new signings and have been showing interest in Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.

Pino, 22, though does not want to leave Villarreal now and is keen to play in the Champions League for the Spanish side.

They have also been interested in Club Brugge attacker Christos Tzolis, with a bid even lodged for the former Norwich City man.

That offer though was €10m short of the Belgians’ asking price and they have been clear they do not consider him to be for sale.

Who else Crystal Palace might turn to with the clock ticking down on the transfer window remains to be seen, but the Eagles have European football to handle with the Conference League and Oliver Glasner will be desperate to have enough squad depth.