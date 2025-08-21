Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are set to miss out on Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, as his move to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen ‘is imminent’.

The Scottish giants are in search of a goalkeeper to add competition for places with Jack Butland, who has featured in all seven games for the Gers this season, despite being dropped towards the end of last term.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Pierce Charles is a goalkeeper they recently bid for, but the Owls did not respond.

Rangers also showed interest in Brighton & Hove Albion’s star Carl Rushworth earlier this summer, but the Premier League outfit decided to block the move and he joined Coventry City on loan.

Russell Martin quickly moved on to other targets and Arsenal’s Hein has been on his list.

However, they were not the only club showing interest in the goalkeeper as Spanish giants Sevilla and English Championship outfits Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers were also among his admirers.

Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen also joined the race for the Rangers target as they were looking to find a replacement for Michael Zetterer, who joined Eintracht Frankfurt.

Club Years Nomme United 2018 Arsenal 2018- Reading (loan) 2022 Real Valladolid (loan) 2024-2025 Karl Hein’s career history

Now Rangers have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Arsenal star Hein, as Werder Bremen have acted quickly in the market and according to German magazine Kicker, his move to the Bundesliga outfit ‘is imminent’.

Details regarding the deal for Hein are still unknown, but he is soon set to be off the table as a target for interested clubs.

Rangers have been active in the market from the beginning, but as the window nears its end, they have found it difficult to complete deals.

They recently saw a move for Nobel Mendy collapsing and Rayo Vallecano took advantage of the opportunity to sign him.

Martin’s side also missed out on their forward target Dor Turgeman, who has joined MLS side New England Revolution in recent days.