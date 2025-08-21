Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Out-of-favour Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier has been offered to Italian side Como, but ‘would only come’ to the club if he was first choice.

The Frenchman lost his spot between the sticks towards the end of last season after one too many errors for boss Daniel Farke to stomach.

He was widely expected to be replaced by Leeds this summer, with one former EFL star saying he had to be if the side went up, and the Whites have brought in Lucas Perri, with Karl Darlow the number two and Meslier firmly out of the picture.

It is a big fall from grace for Meslier, who was even looked at by Manchester United two years ago before they cooled their interest.

He was then proposed as an option to Manchester City, who also passed on signing him.

Now Meslier’s representatives are looking for options for their client before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

Italian side Como could be an option and Meslier has been offered to the Serie A club, according to Italian daily Il Giorno.

Club Years Lorient 2017-2020 Leeds United (loan) 2019-2020 Leeds United 2020- Illan Meslier’s career history

However, Meslier’s camp have been clear that he ‘would only come to Como if he were guaranteed the starting goalkeeper role’.

That is something that Como coach Cesc Fabregas ‘is still evaluating’.

If Como were to go ahead with a swoop for the Leeds man then it is suggested it would cost them €5m.

Another goalkeeping option for the Italian side is Filip Stankovic, who is on the books at Venezia, and Como have made enquiries about him.

Meslier faces a period kicking his heels on the sidelines if he cannot secure a move away from Leeds before the window closes.

The French goalkeeper was hailed as a ‘massive talent’ by former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, but his career badly needs to get back on track, making his next move crucial.