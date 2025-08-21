Stu Forster/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is currently not a plan B option for Juventus, amid Newcastle United being ‘strong’ in their interest in him.

Jackson could well be on the move this summer and he has been linked with Juventus, however the Bianconeri have been prioritising Randal Kolo Muani.

Muani spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, after parent club Paris Saint-Germain signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January.

The French forward was a hit in Turin, averaging a goal every other game for Juventus in Serie A.

Juventus naturally want him back, with Muani being their primary target, but PSG’s demands have slowed a deal happening.

The deal dragging on has left room for speculation that Juventus might start looking for alternatives, with Jackson being an option.

Juventus do have a plan B, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, but it is not Jackson, who Newcastle continue to show ‘strong’ interest in.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 29 2023–24 Erling Haaland Manchester City 27 2022–23 Erling Haaland Manchester City 36 2021–22 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 23 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 23 2020–21 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 23 Top goalscorers in the last five Premier League seasons

The Magpies continue to look to bring in up to two attacking players and most recently made a fresh attempt for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, which failed.

Jackson has been deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca,and told to find a club.

The Senegalese international suffered a downturn in form and could only manage ten goals in the Premier League last season, after scoring 14 goals in his debut campaign.

Newcastle have finally made some headway in the window, getting Jacob Ramsey and Malick Thiaw in, over the past couple of weeks.

The Magpies will hope to have a strong finish as the window closes, as they prepare not only for the Premier League, but also for a campaign in the Champions League.

Newcastle next welcome Liverpool, the preferred destination of their wantaway striker Alexander Isak, in what promises to be a feisty encounter.