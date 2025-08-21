Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa do not have to worry about an approach from Tottenham Hotspur for Morgan Rogers, with ‘no truth’ to talk Spurs are after him.

Villa are accelerating their efforts in the transfer window as the 1st September deadline draws closer.

Jacob Ramsey has been sold to Newcastle United and Leon Bailey loaned out to Roma, easing the burden on the wage bill.

Aston Villa though could still be vulnerable to clubs making fresh attempts for their crown jewels and Tottenham are desperate for a statement signing after losing out on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

Spurs have been linked with an ambitious swoop to take attacking midfielder Rogers from Villa Park.

However, according to journalist Michael Bridge, claims that Tottenham are going for Rogers have ‘no truth’ to them.

Spurs may well admire the qualities that Rogers brings to the table, but a raid on Aston Villa does not look to be on the cards.

Competition Details Premier League 37 apps, 8 goals, 11 assists Champions League 12 apps, 4 goals, 3 assists FA Cup 5 apps, 2 goals, 2 assists Morgan Rogers last season

Rogers played as many as 54 games for the Villans last season, scoring 14 goals and setting up 16 more for his team-mates.

Aston Villa are set to make more room on the wage bill as Alex Moreno is moving to Spanish side Girona.

Unai Emery may soon feel ready to go on the offensive to add to his squad as he targets breaking back into the elite club of the Champions League this season.

Highly rated young Toulouse defender Jaydee Canvot is firmly on Villa’s radar and the club have seen an offer for him turned down.

They are though fully expected to go back in with a fresh bid for the centre-back as they look to take him to Villa Park.