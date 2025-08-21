Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sevilla star Jose Angel Carmona is yet to agree to make a move to Nottingham Forest, even though there is a club-to-club agreement for him.

The Tricky Trees have followed their style of signing a host of players, and this summer, they have good reason to do so.

After Crystal Palace’s demotion to the Conference League, Nottingham Forest find themselves in the Europa League this season.

They have made the impressive attacking-minded signings of Dan Ndoye, James McAtee, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Omari Hutchinson.

Now they want to add a right-back before the window closes and multiple names have been considered by them already.

La Liga club Sevilla’s Carmona emerged as the man they are going for on Wednesday and they even made a bid worth €9m for him.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Nottingham Forest and Sevilla have an agreement in place worth a total of €11m for the Spaniard.

However, there is a big obstacle that the Tricky Trees will need to overcome: the 23-year-old has not agreed on personal terms to make a move to the City Ground.

The ex-Spain Under-21 international came through Sevilla’s youth system, and from last season, he has been the first-choice at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Another Sevilla right-back, in the shape of Juanlu Sanchez, rejected a move to the Premier League this summer, even though Wolves did everything to land him.

Now, Edu will look to convince the 23-year-old full-back to make a move, as there is not long left before the window shuts down.