Plymouth Argyle defender Victor Palsson is gathering interest from Danish side AC Horsens, but he has other options as well.

Argyle signed 34-year-old centre Palsson from Belgian side KAS Eupen last summer on a free transfer.

Palsson established himself as a regular under former boss Miron Muslic but failed to help the team to stay up in the Championship.

Plymouth have seen a host of players leaving the team following their relegation to League One and new manager Tom Cleverley has brought in new additions to suit his style of play.

Argyle have seen two new centre-backs in the form of Alex Mitchell from Charlton Athletic on loan and Brendan Wiredu from Fleetwood Town joining them.

However, despite new arrivals in defence Cleverley has put his faith in Palsson, as he has captained the Pilgrims in their first three games of the season.

However, Plymouth have failed to secure a point so far in League One and they might lose Palsson this summer, as he is garnering transfer interest.

According to Danish outlet Bold, Palsson is on the mind of Danish outfit AC Horsens, but they are not his only option in the market.

Horsens play in Denmark’s second tier and they are competing to get back into the Danish Superliga this season under David Nielsen.

Nielsen’s side are facing an injury crisis in their centre-back department as Ole Kolskogen, Sebastian Hausner, Mads Fenger and new signing Christian Vestergaard are all out of action.

The Plymouth defender is no stranger to Danish football as he has played for Esbjerg and Aarhus in the past and the Horsens manager thinks he can help them.

It is, however, unclear whether Palsson wants to leave Home Park this summer and whether Cleverley is willing to let him with less than two weeks remaining in the window as they might have to find a replacement for him.