Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

West Ham United have ‘reignited’ their interest in Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika and now they are back for the Nigerian.

He started his career in Denmark with FC Midtjylland, and after spending two years there, Belgian side Club Brugge snapped him up back in 2022.

Onyedika joined them on a five-year deal and has been a very important player for the Belgian Pro League giants.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has 149 appearances for the Blauw-Zwart under his belt so far and is attracting transfer interest this summer.

Onyedika was linked with a move to the Premier League back in June, as West Ham were ‘most concrete’, and Everton were also in the mix.

The Hammers did not push their interest at that time as they focused on other positions, such as goalkeeper and a left-back.

Now though, West Ham are now ready to proceed to make additions to their midfield, as Edson Alvarez is heading to Fenerbahce.

Manager Time at Club Graham Potter January 2025 – present Julen Lopetegui May 2024 – January 2025 David Moyes December 2019 – May 2024 Manuel Pellegrini May 2018 – December 2019 David Moyes November 2017 – May 2018 Last five permanent West Ham managers

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Hammers are now back with their interest in the Nigerian, having ‘reignited’ it.

It has been suggested that Onyedika is also keen on making a switch to the Premier League in the ongoing window.

Back in June, it was suggested that Club Brugge want €30m for the 24-year-old defensive midfielder.

Club Brugge are currently trying to reach the league phase of the Champions League and are up against Rangers in the playoff round.

The Belgians won the first leg 3-1 away at Ibrox on Tuesday night and Onyedika started the game in Scotland.

Now it remains to be seen if the Irons will make a concrete move for him, as they continue to monitor him as things stand, and how much Club Brugge will want to sell.