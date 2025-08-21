Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Southampton have ‘yet to receive’ a second bid from West Ham United for midfielder Mateus Fernandes, according to journalist Alex Crook.

West Ham began their season with a defeat at the hands of newly promoted Sunderland, which has raised questions about the quality of the squad that they will tackle the campaign with.

The Hammers have not been very active in the ongoing window as they have taken a cautious approach, looking to balance the books where possible.

Graham Potter recognises that the West Ham midfield requires more quality and he has Southampton star Fernandes on his transfer wish list.

Saints have seen a host of big names leaving the club after their relegation to the Championship and Fernandes could also join the list.

West Ham went in with their initial offer, which Southampton deemed ‘not worth considering’ before they turned it down.

However, the Hammers are not ready to give up on Fernandes, who is rated highly at the south coast and it has been suggested they have gone back in.

Fact Born – 2004 First club – Sporting Lisbon Capped to – Under-21 level (Portugal) Joined Southampton – August 2024 Mateus Fernandes facts

However, it has now been claimed that Southampton have yet to receive any second offer from West Ham for 21-year-old central midfielder Fernandes.

The Portuguese has featured twice in the Championship so far and scored a goal against Northampton Town in their EFL fixture last week.

Southampton boss Still wants to add more quality in his midfield but Saints received a setback in their pursuit of Coventry star Jack Rudoni, who does not want to leave.

Saints are looking for a fee in the region of £50m to let Fernandes leave and they might want to bring in a replacement before they sanction his move.

West Ham are making room, with Edson Alvarez going to Fenerbahce and Andy Irving now wanted by Wrexham.